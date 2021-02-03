Show Links
News / Local

Teenager charged with road traffic and drug offences in centre of Aberdeen

by Craig Munro
03/02/2021, 2:30 pm
© Shutterstock / Tana888The incident happened on School Road on Saturday.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with road traffic and drug offences after being stopped in the centre of Aberdeen on Saturday.

The teenager was stopped by Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers while they were on proactive patrol on the city’s School Road.

According to the Police Scotland Armed Police Twitter account, he made off from the officers but was apprehended nearby before being charged.