Teenager charged with road traffic and drug offences in centre of Aberdeen

An 18-year-old man has been charged with road traffic and drug offences after being stopped in the centre of Aberdeen on Saturday.
The teenager was stopped by Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers while they were on proactive patrol on the city’s School Road.
According to the Police Scotland Armed Police Twitter account, he made off from the officers but was apprehended nearby before being charged.
