Boy, 14, charged in connection with deliberate fire in north-east village

A teenager has been charged in connection with wilful fireraising in a north-east village.

Police confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been reported to the Youth Justice Management committee.

This was after a deliberate fire was started in New Pitsligo on October 28.

A police spokesman from Mintlaw Community Policing Team said: “We would like to thank members of the public for being vigilant and reporting the matter to the relevant emergency services.”