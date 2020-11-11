Show Links
Boy, 14, charged in connection with deliberate fire in north-east village

by David Walker
11/11/2020, 5:40 pm Updated: 11/11/2020, 5:42 pm
A teenager has been charged in connection with wilful fireraising in a north-east village.

Police confirmed that a 14-year-old boy has been reported to the Youth Justice Management committee.

This was after a deliberate fire was started in New Pitsligo on October 28.

A police spokesman from Mintlaw Community Policing Team said: “We would like to thank members of the public for being vigilant and reporting the matter to the relevant emergency services.”