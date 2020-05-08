Teenager charged following fire at property in north-east town

A teenager has been charged following a fire at a north-east property.

Three fire appliances attended the blaze at a residential property on High Street in Fraserburgh at about 9.05am yesterday.

Firefighters spent more than three hours at the scene extinguishing the fire and making the area safe.

Police also attended to close off Broad Street to give firefighters room to battle the blaze.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a residential property on High Street, Fraserburgh, that happened around 9.05am on Thursday, 7 May, 2020.

“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was put out safely by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The man is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court at a later date and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”