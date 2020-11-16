Teenager charged after vehicle driven over pitches used by youth football club

A 19-year-old man has been charged with malicious mischief after a car was driven over pitches used by a youth football club.

A vehicle damaged the pitches on Pitmedden Road in Dyce, the home of Dyce Boys’ Club, at the beginning of last month.

It was the third time the facilities had been targeted by vandals.

In a statement, police said the teenager had been charged with malicious mischief and other road traffic offences in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland North East Division carried out inquiries following reports of extensive damage to the football pitches near to Pitmedden Road, Dyce, after a vehicle was driven onto the pitch.

“As a result of this investigation, a 19-year-old man has been charged with malicious mischief and other road traffic offences in connection to this incident.

“A report is to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Dyce Boys’ Club groundsman and president Eric Mannall said he is hopeful the vandalism will stop.

“As a club, we just hope this is the end of it and there is no more vandalism to the pitch.

“The outcome is now in the hands of the courts so it is entirely up to them to decide the fate of this person.

“The good thing is is that Aberdeen City Council has now put in a barrier at the back end of the recycling centre so that cars can’t get down that way anymore.

“But it’s just so frustrating that these kids have had their football interrupted in these testing times because of mindless vandalism.”

Although the pitches were successfully repaired by the grandfather of Dyce Boys’ Club Blues player Aidan Brookes, it may not be ready to be used for several months.

Big-hearted Brian Hunter, 74, from Ellon, teamed up with fellow retired greenkeeper John Geddes and the groundsman from Fraserburgh Football Club, Bobby Cowe, to repair the pitches three weeks ago using equipment borrowed free of charge.

Eric added: “The pitch has been quite wet so we haven’t managed to get up and get any work done.

“The weather has been cold and as a result, the grass seed we planted is not really growing.

“Hopefully we will get back playing before the end of the year but we will just have to wait and see.”