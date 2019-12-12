Teenager charged after rubbish on fire thrown from car at north-east supermarket car park

A teenager has been charged after rubbish on fire was thrown from a car at a north-east supermarket car park.

It comes after an image of the incident, which happened in Inverurie Tesco car park on Monday, circulated on social meda.

Local Policing Inspector Gareth Hannan stated: “Such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and I can confirm that a 19-year-old man has been charged and issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Although we have become aware and dealt with this incident, we received no calls from the public about it.

“I would like to encourage members of the public who witness such incidents to directly advise us by calling on 101, or speaking to a local officer.”