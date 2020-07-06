Teenager charged after quad bike stolen in Aberdeen

A teenager has been charged in connection with a theft of a quad bike in Aberdeen.

Police received a report yesterday of a stolen quad bike from Burnbank Terrace in the Torry area.

Following inquiries, a 16-year-old teen has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged theft.

He has been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Constable Thomas Garrahan, of the Torry Community Policing Team, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this inquiry.

“The quad bike has been recovered and our inquiries continue.”