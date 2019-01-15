Teenager charged after Mercedes allegedly stolen from Aberdeen street found in Edinburgh

A man has been charged after a car allegedly stolen in Aberdeen was recovered by police in Edinburgh.

The white Mercedes C250 was allegedly taken from the Whitehills Path area of Cove on Saturday.

The car was found in Edinburgh yesterday.

And at some point overnight between Saturday and Sunday, items were also allegedly stolen from a silver Audi Q3 in the Langdykes Avenue area and blue Ford Fiesta in the Allison Close area.

A 19-year-old from the Lancashire area has been charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “One man has been charged in relation to these incidents, however our inquiries are still very much ongoing.

“If anyone recalls hearing or seeing any suspicious behaviour in the Cove area of Aberdeen on Saturday or the early hours of Sunday morning I would ask that they contact us on 101, quoting reference 1105 of January 13.

“Additional patrols have been carried out in the Cove area since the weekend and if anyone has any concerns or information they can speak to any of the local officers out on patrol.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind vehicle owners not to leave valuable items in the vehicles overnight or when left unattended and certainly never on open display.

“Always ensure your vehicle is locked when not in use.”