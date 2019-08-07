Teenager charged after man assaulted in Aberdeen city centre

A teenager has been charged after a man was assaulted in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident happened on Union Street at around 2.40am on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 18-year-old man has been charged in relation to the assault of a 30-year-old man on Union Street at around 2.40am on August 3.

“The victim was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a slight injury.

“The 18-year-old is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

