Teenager charged after hoax calls made to north-east coastguard

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged after a series of hoax calls were made to the coastguard in Moray.

The coastguard was repeatedly called out to fake emergencies between July 2019 – the month the service’s local operations manager pleaded with the public to bring the calls to an end – and September this year.

The man, who is from the Moray area, was released on an undertaking and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Constable John Riddell, of Elgin CID, said: “Making malicious or false calls to the emergency services is a crime which is taken very seriously by Police Scotland.

“Hoax calls not only waste valuable resources but can endanger members of the public by diverting vital services from genuine emergencies.”