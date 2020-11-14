Teenager charged after car driven over community football pitches

A 19-year-old man has been charged with malicious mischief after a car was driven over pitches used by a youth football club.

An off-road vehicle damaged the pitches on Pitmedden Road in Dyce, the home of Dyce Boys’ Club, at the beginning of last month.

It was the third time the facilities had been targeted by vandals.

Police issued a statement this evening, saying the teenager had been charged with malicious mischief and other road traffic offences in connection with the incident.

Speaking at the time, Dyce Boys’ Club groundsman and president Eric Mannall said: “I just don’t see what anyone would get out of it and it makes me angry.

“I’m up there around 20 hours a week cutting the grass, lining the pitches, and making sure they are all in decent condition for the teams.

“We won’t be able to pay games there and we pay quite a bit of money to lease the pitch from the council.

“We’ve stuck to the Covid-19 rules so rigidly and the kids have done so well, yet some individuals have decided to ruin it.”

A report is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.