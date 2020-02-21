Teenager broke into fire-hit Aberdeen restaurant and stole six charred bottles of prosecco

An Aberdeen teenager broke into a fire-ravaged restaurant and stole six charred bottles of prosecco.

Lee Munro, 19, who was caught inside the burned out remains of Valentino’s restaurant on Carden Place after a neighbour called police, confessed to officers that a backpack found packed with the fire-damaged bottles of booze belonged to him.

The restaurant, formerly Dizzy’s, was devastated by a huge blaze on December 23 last year, which caused “significant structural damage”.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said a witness had been at home when she heard a loud crashing noise at around 12.30am on February 5.

She said: “She looked out her window and saw what she suspected to be torchlight coming from the roof area. Suspecting a person or persons were stealing, police were contacted. Officers attended along with a dog handler.”

Mrs Souter added the restaurant door had been “forced” and officers had found Munro inside the building.

A rucksack containing six bottles of prosecco, a bottle of wine and a bottle of beer was found.

Mrs Souter added: “At this point the accused made a spontaneous comment that it was his bag and found himself cautioned and arrested.”

The court also heard Munro attempted to headbutt an officer when he was taken to Kittybrewster Police Office after being told he could not use his mobile phone.

Munro, whose address was given as Long Walk Road, Aberdeen, was recently convicted of wilfully setting fire to a car on Links View in the city on February 19 last year.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan warned Munro custody was a possibility given his previous convictions.

He said: “He is somebody who appeared in relation to numerous cases in the problem-solving court. The problem is plainly not solved.

“He has led a charmed life notwithstanding the volume of cases he has appeared on and he has not, as far as I am aware, yet served a custodial sentence.

“It may be that, albeit he is still a relatively young man, he has reached the end of the road as far as a non-custodial sentence is concerned.”

Sentencing was deferred until April to call alongside other matters.