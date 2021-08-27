Teenager, 14, arrested following break-in at Aberdeen Co-op

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested following a break-in at an Aberdeen store.
The Co-op branch at Stoneywood was broken into during the early hours of Friday morning.
One of the windows at the side of the Co-op was smashed with broken glass covering the pavement and inside of the store.
The store was closed until early afternoon when it was safe for customers to return.
