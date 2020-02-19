Teenage worker upskirted women in Aberdeen Lidl store

An Aberdeen supermarket worker has admitted taking photos up the skirts of unsuspecting female customers.

Craig Hawick worked at Lidl on the city’s Hutcheon Street when he used his mobile phone to target women using the self-service till at the store on January 8.

The 19-year-old, who subsequently lost his job as a result of his actions, was spotted by a customer who reported him to retail bosses.

Sheriff William Summer deferred sentence on Hawick until next month for a criminal justice social work report and he was placed on the notification requirements for the sex offenders’ register.

Depute fiscal Lynne McVicar told the court Hawick, of Park Street, was spotted crouching low down.

She said: “He was crouched down, with his arm extended, holding a phone and pointing it up her skirt. The female was unaware.

“The customer approached a manager at the locus and advised what he had witnessed.”

She added the customer contacted police about what he saw on January 20 and a criminal investigation was launched, with police officers visiting the supermarket to view video footage.

Ms McVicar said: “The accused can be seen putting his mobile phone under a female and taking photos of her.

“The footage shows him involved in the practice twice within the space of 10 minutes. Both women are completely unaware.”

She added a search warrant was granted for Hawick’s flat and a laptop, mobile phone and camera were seized and he was later arrested.

Ms McVicar said while in police custody the teenager admitted responsibility for taking the photos.

He was released on bail with a condition he could not possess any electronic devices.

Defence lawyer Paul Barnett said his client understood the “seriousness” of the offence.

He also asked Hawick be placed on standard bail conditions, claiming the order would be “hugely problematic” as his client needed access to the internet to look for a job.