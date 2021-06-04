A 16-year-old girl is being treated with life-threatening injuries in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a serious crash near Loch Ness on Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 4.20pm on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, and involved a white Audi Q3 and three pedestrians – a 16-year-old boy and two 16-year-old girls.

Two 16-year-olds are in a critical condition in hospital, while another 16-year-old girl is being treated with serious injuries, following a crash.

One of the girls was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The boy was also taken to Raigmore Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

The second girl was taken to the Inverness hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Appeal for witnesses

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to help them investigate the “serious” incident.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod is urging people with dash cam footage to come forward.

He said: “Our enquiries into the crash are ongoing and it’s important we establish exactly what happened.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage which could help with our investigation.”

The road was closed for six hours whilst officers carried out their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2448 of June 3.