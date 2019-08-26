Teenage boy hurt after being knocked down on major Aberdeen road

A boy has been hurt after being hit by a car on a major road in Aberdeen.

The youngster – thought to be in his teens – was knocked down on the Parkway and suffered a leg injury.

He was taken to hospital following the incident. He is not thought to have been seriously hurt.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.20pm reporting a collision between a pedestrian and a car on the Parkway.

“The pedestrian is believed to be a teenage boy.

“We do not believe his injuries are any more serious than a broken bone.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.