Teenage boy hurt after being knocked down on major Aberdeen road

A boy has been hurt after being hit by a car on a major road in Aberdeen.
The youngster – thought to be in his teens – was knocked down on the Parkway and suffered a leg injury.
He was taken to hospital following the incident. He is not thought to have been seriously hurt.
A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.20pm reporting a collision between a pedestrian and a car on the Parkway.
“The pedestrian is believed to be a teenage boy.
“We do not believe his injuries are any more serious than a broken bone.”
The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.