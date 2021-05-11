North-east teen used megaphone to shout vile racist taunt

A teenage racist lout shouted about “burning” black people through a megaphone while sitting in the boot of a car.

Brodie Thomson played a loud siren noise over the megaphone in a public car park on Market Street in Ellon, causing curious nearby residents to come to their windows to investigate.

And, the 19-year-old then shouted a sickening racist taunt, using an offensive term for black people, and talked about “burning” them.

A shocked neighbour then contacted police who quickly traced and arrested Thomson.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 8.35pm on October 22 2020, witnesses were within their home address watching TV and at this time became aware of what seemed like a siren coming from the locus, which is a public car park.

“One of the witnesses opened the flat window to hear more clearly and observed the accused using a megaphone.

“He was in the company of other males at the time.”

He said the witness then opened the window and saw the accused sitting inside the boot of a red Ford vehicle shouting the racist comment.

He added: “Police were thereafter contacted and informed of this.

“Later that day, officers cautioned and arrested the accused.”

The charge

Thomson, whose address was given as Hospital Court, Ellon, pled guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting a racist comment.

Mitigation

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, who was not personally present when the case called, had “reflected on his disgusting behaviour”.

The solicitor handed the sheriff a letter from Thomson in which he said he was “horrified” by his conduct.

Outcome

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Thomson in order for him to attend court in person.

The case will call again later this month.