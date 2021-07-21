Teen raided girlfriend’s bank account and stole £15,000 of her inheritance

A teenager who secretly raided his girlfriend’s bank account and made off with more than £15,000 of her inheritance has appeared in the dock.

Jordan Edwards was just 17 when he helped himself to thousands of pounds of his then-girlfriend’s cash.

Edwards, now 19, made a total of 88 transactions amounting to £15,483.20 in little more than two months.

The teen, who had only been in a relationship with the girl for eight months, initially owned up to stealing £700 before his victim discovered the horrifying extent of his dishonestly.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the pair had been in a relationship from January 2018 until November the same year.

He said: “The complainer had received an inheritance in the summer of 2018 which amounted to tens of thousands of pounds.

“On receipt of that, she had placed it in an Easy Saver account in her name with TSB. She used that account to hold the money, transferring into her own current account.

‘He said he was sorry and promised to pay the money back’

“Sometime during October 2018 the complainer noticed that she couldn’t find her debit card for her current account.

“On November 7 she contacted the bank to cancel the card and arrange a replacement.

“At this time, certain transactions were flagged as not having been carried out by her.”

When the girl visited the band and to look over a list of transactions with a member of staff, she noted number had not been carried out by her.

Mr Young said: “On November 8, the complainer received a text from the accused in which he admitted taking £700.

“He said he was sorry and promised to pay the money back.

“At a later date the accused’s mother gave the complainer £700.”

Edwards seen on CCTV withdrawing cash

Soon afterwards, as the girl went over the bank statements with her mum, she discovered even more suspicious spending.

Mr Young said: “They noted around £7,000 was gone from the account via various transactions, none of which were made by the complainer.”

They then both visited the bank counted 88 transactions – amounting to £15,483.20 – between August 31 and November 6 that they did not recognise.

A total of 22 transactions were also noted transferring money from the Easy Saver account into the girl’s current account.

CCTV was also examined which showed Edwards making cash withdrawals at the bank at times matching the transactions discovered.

Edwards, of Eday Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of theft, stealing £15,483.20 from his then partner between August 31 and November 6 2018.

Defence agent Jennifer Pritchard said her client had no previous convictions.

She added only £700 of the money had been paid back, as the complainer had wished to wait until the court proceedings had resolved.

Sheriff Mark Stewart deferred sentence until September for reports.