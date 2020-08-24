Teen karting star recruited as ambassador by ARCHIE Foundation

A teenage star on the Kart Racing Circuit has been named by north-east children’s charity ARCHIE as their latest ambassador, after his cousin was successfully treated for cancer at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Oliver Stewart sported ARCHIE’s branding on his kart and racing kit as he whizzed around the track at the 2020 British Kart Championships, which took place last weekend in Rowrah, Cumbria.

The 13-year-old knows more than most about the importance of the support provided by the charity foundation, as his cousin Struan spent time at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) while undergoing cancer treatment last year.

Over the course of Struan’s treatment, his parents Derek and Alison spent a total of 73 nights in ARCHIE’s Family Centre at the hospital, allowing them to be close to their son day and night through his stay in hospital.

Alison said: “There are no words that can express our gratitude to ARCHIE. We couldn’t contemplate not being with Struan for all his treatment.

“ARCHIE made that possible. They were there for us in our darkest hour and helped us when we needed help the most.”

Struan completed his treatment in October and is now fit and well.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Oliver, from Beauly near Inverness, wanted to do something to help the charity that gave his family so much support, and jumped at the invitation to become an ambassador for the ARCHIE Foundation.

Finishing fifth out of the top 36 junior drivers in the country at a Grand Prix earlier this month, Oliver said: “I knew I had a problem with the kart and it was going to be tough but I caught sight of the ARCHIE logo a couple of times and thought about the real problems children are actually going through.

“So I just put my head down and dug deep.”

In the final at Rowrah, Oliver came fourteenth after a last-minute shunt from another kart, leading him to be placed tenth overall out of 42 drivers.

He is now looking forward to the next round at Kimbolton in Cambridgeshire, due to take place on September 12 and 13.

CEO for The ARCHIE Foundation, David Wood, said: “We feel really honoured to have such a remarkable young man acting as an ambassador for our charity.

“Oliver’s grit and determination on the racetrack reflects the strength and resilience his cousin, aunt and uncle showed when they spent so many extremely challenging days, weeks and months at RACH.

“We feel privileged to be able to make even a small difference to patients and parents like Struan, Derek and Alison, and are so grateful to Oliver and his family for their help in raising awareness of what the ARCHIE Foundation does and the need to support the charity.

“We wish Oliver every success in the British Championships.”