Teen girl’s teeth ‘knocked back up into her mouth’ in attack by love rival

A teenage girl suffered horrific injuries to her teeth after being attacked by a so-called love rival.

Her attacker – a 16-year-old girl – pounced as she walked towards shops with friends on Marchburn Drive in Aberdeen and repeatedly punched her in the face.

The victim, who was also 16 at the time, screamed “my teeth!” but her attacker responded by swearing and saying she didn’t care – then continued to punch her.

Speaking after the brutal incident, the young attacker – who cannot be named for legal reasons – claimed she’d punched her victim because she’d slept with her boyfriend.

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on May 28 last year.

Victim unable to close her jaw

Mr Middleton told the court the accused – who is now 17 – approached her victim as she walked along the road and punched her from behind.

The fiscal depute said three of her front teeth were “knocked back up into her mouth” leaving her unable to close her jaw fully.

She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where her teeth were pushed back into place and secured with braces.

It is expected she will require to wear a retainer.

The 17-year-old pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on the teen for reports.

Defence agent Alex Burn reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing