Aberdeen girls’ ‘despicable’ act led to snake death

Two Aberdeen teenagers who tormented a snake which later died of its injuries behaved in a “despicable” manner, according to an animal welfare charity.

Frankie Kane and Yasmin Walker, known as Doherty, confessed to their roles in tormenting the snake, called Esmerelda.

Owner Robert Norman went to his home in Marischal Court in the city centre last July and discovered his pet boa constrictor was missing.

And footage later circulated on social media showed the animal being thrown around the street.

The video showed the teenagers throwing the animal across a road and the snake lying on a pavement afterwards.

The pet was eventually handed over to the police after being found at Aberdeen Beach.

Esmerelda was taken to the Scottish SPCA Drumoak Rescue and Rehoming Centre but, despite the best efforts of staff involved, she died a short time later.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

After yesterday’s hearing, Scottish SPCA chief inspector John Carle said the organisation was “pleased to hear” the pair had admitted the offence.

He said: “Treating any animal this way is despicable behaviour and the injuries caused ultimately led to the death of the poor snake.”

Kane, 19, had been due to stand trial.

But she appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted causing the animal unnecessary suffering and throwing it in Marischal Court on July 4 last year.

At a previous hearing at the same court on January 7, Doherty, 18, admitted the same charge and the case had been adjourned until yesterday so a criminal justice social work report could be prepared.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan yesterday deferred sentence on the pair in order to obtain a report for Kane.

Kane, of Printfield Walk, and Doherty, of Marischal Court, will return to court next month to be sentenced.