TEEN GANG TERROR: Aberdeen residents too scared to leave homes at night

Residents of an Aberdeen street are scared to leave their houses at night because of a gang of youths terrorising the area.

People living on Ronaldsay Road have been targeted by a group of up to 20 noisy teenagers throwing stones at their homes.

Police have been carrying out additional patrols in the area in a bid to clamp down on antisocial behaviour.

And one resident, Adele Leslie, also claims to have been assaulted by one of the youths when she was on her way home from the shop with her son. She said she was pushed in the chest by a teenager while the others shouted abuse.

Adele says she fears for her own safety and that of her 14-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter and said she has even installed a video camera outside her house to catch anyone causing trouble.

The police have placed a marker on her door in their computer system so they can quickly respond to any calls for help.

She said she is now scared to leave the house alone after teens shouted at her and threw stones at her property on four occasions since last Thursday.

Adele said: “They are terrorising me and my son and making our lives a living hell as they keep throwing stones at my windows.

“I am scared to leave my house alone and need to get company just to go up to Tesco as they follow me and shout abuse.

“They are causing us so much grief on an almost nightly basis and it has escalated even more in the last few nights.

“The public need to know what they are up to.”

According to Adele, and other residents on the street, a core group of between 15 and 20 teenage boys and girls aged between 14 and 16 are causing all the trouble on the street.

It is believed they are not from the housing estate but from a neighbouring community.

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, detailed how they have only starting plaguing the street in recent months.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “They shout abuse at me – sexual comments were shouted at my daughter. I’ve been on the phone to the police umpteen times as the kids threw stones at my back window.

“They’ve thrown glass bottles and stones, the majority of the street are disabled or elderly and we have been petrified by this.

“I’ve lived here six or seven years, the neighbours are so friendly so these gangs of children coming and abusing one member, it affects the whole street.

“It has made me terrified to leave the house and I know a few neighbours who say the same.”

Another man, who did not wish to be named, highlighted that it was almost as if the kids owned the street now and were congregating there as “there were no decent facilities for them to go to”.

Sergeant Emily Hesp from the Whinhill Community Policing Team said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the assault and advice and assistance has been given as required.”

Councillor Steve Delaney of Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill ward said: “I’ll get the wardens on to it. If it is criminal activity the police will be involved.”