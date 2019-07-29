Man due in court after incident at Aberdeen flats

A man is due appear in court today after an incident which saw more than a dozen police vehicles called to a block of flats.

It is believed armed response units were among those called to the incident, which police have described as “contained” at the Cornhill Drive area of the city.

They were called out early on Saturday evening after receiving reports of a man in distress.

An ambulance was also called to the scene.

A 19-year-old man has since been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a male in distress in the Cornhill Drive area of Aberdeen. The incident was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.

“Following a period of negotiation, the 19-year-old male was safely taken into police custody and later charged.”