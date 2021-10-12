Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen drug dealer interrupted police raid with cocaine in his underpants

By Kathryn Wylie
12/10/2021, 6:00 am
Wesley Taylor appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

A teenager who walked in on a police raid at his home had hundreds of pounds of class A drugs stuffed down his underpants.

Wesley Taylor had 44 wraps of cocaine, valued at £640, hidden in his underwear when he was searched by police in Fraserburgh.

It was Taylor’s second run-in with the police, Peterhead Sheriff Court was told.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said that in August 2020 the 19-year-old was searched by police in Peterhead.

He was found with heroin worth £160, a mobile phone, electronic scales and “quite a significant” sum of cash – almost £2,000.

In October that same year, Taylor walked into trouble when he arrived at his property in West Road, Fraserburgh, while police were mid-search.

Mr McAllister said: “A drug search warrant was executed and whilst police were searching the property the accused entered.

“He was searched and 44 wraps of cocaine were concealed within his underwear. This was valued at £640.”

Defence agent Sam Milligan said Taylor had been “disarmingly honest” in a report compiled by social workers and suggested it hadn’t been the “usual factors” which traditionally lead people into trouble.

‘Drugs completely ruin lives’

Sheriff Christine McCrossan told Taylor he had a “naive view” and should never underestimate the way drugs ruin lives.

“It almost makes it worse that you have gone into it open-eyed and with a naive view that people buying drugs always have a choice,” she said.

“If you sat in these benches for a day you would see the devastating effect drug addiction has.

“Not only do we see people’s whole lives being ruined completely by drugs but some of them die very young.

“This will bring home to you how many victims there are in this sort of thing.”

She handed Taylor, of Robertson Road, Fraserburgh, a community payback order of supervision for 15 months and placed him on a nighttime curfew for the next nine months.

