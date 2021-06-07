Show Links
Teen driver led cops on car chase so dangerous it had to be abandoned

By Danny McKay
07/06/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 07/06/2021, 1:09 pm
Ellis Leisk led police on a chase through Aberdeen

A teenager led police on a terrifying car chase across Aberdeen, cutting over grass and pavements before officers abandoned the pursuit on safety grounds.

Police were alerted after a blue Subaru estate car was seen driving “erratically” in the Garthdee Road area.

The vehicle, being driven by Ellis Leisk, was quickly traced on Anderson Drive but failed to stop and a pursuit was declared.

