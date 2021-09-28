Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Teen charged with attempted murder at Aberdeen halls

By David McPhee
28/09/2021, 5:00 pm
New Carnegie Court, Hillhead Student Village, Aberdeen.

A teenager has appeared in court charged with attempted murder at an Aberdeen University halls of residence.

Robert Hastie, 18, made no plea when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the alleged incident, which took place at the Hillhead Halls of Residence.

Police officers attended after an 18-year-old was found seriously injured at the Aberdeen University halls at around 4.55am on Friday.

The man was then taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for treatment.

It is understood he was treated for a stab wound.

Hastie, whose address was given only as Aberdeen, is facing one charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and attempted murder.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen University assisting police with inquiries

Detective Inspector Graeme Skene, from North East CID, said: “Around 4.55am on Friday, September 24, officers were called to Hillhead Halls of Residence in Aberdeen, following the reported serious assault of an 18-year-old man.

“He has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“At this time, there will be an increased police presence in the area and we are working closely with staff at the University of Aberdeen to provide reassurance to the student community.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen University added: “We are currently assisting police with their inquiries following an alleged assault that took place in the grounds of our Hillhead halls of residence in the early hours of this morning.

“We have taken steps to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and that an individual has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“No residents were harmed, and there is no ongoing risk to residents or the wider community.”