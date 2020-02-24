Teen charged in connection with fires at Aberdeen Gramps

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with two fires at an Aberdeen beauty spot.

Firefighters were called to two incidents, the first at around 9.20am on February 12 and a second at around 5pm last Friday.

Police Scotland has today confirmed a teenager has been charged with a report to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Kevin Souter, of the Nigg community police team, said “I would like to thank members of the local community who assisted with our inquiries.

“I would continue to urge anybody who notices any suspicious activity within the Gramps, or who has information regarding the recent fires, to contact us.

“Fires are dangerous and destructive and we will continue to make thorough inquiries into any reports of suspicious fires.

“Patrols by local officers, supported by colleagues from specialist units, will continue to take place in the Gramps and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to prevent further incidents occurring in this well used local amenity.”

Please report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.