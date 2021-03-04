Teen charged after bus window smashed as vehicle drove along Aberdeen street

A teen has been charged after a bus window was smashed as it travelled along an Aberdeen road.

Police confirmed that a 15-year-old male has been reported for damaging the First Aberdeen bus last week.

It was travelling along the Lang Stracht, near Lewis Road last Tuesday, when its window was smashed.

The teenager has been reported to the youth justice management unit.

Police thanked the local community for assisting them with the inquiry.

The incident was condemned by First Aberdeen.

Operations director David Phillips called it “deplorable” and “appalling.”

He said: “This serious, but isolated incident has been reported to the police.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured, but we had to take the bus out of service and return it to the depot to undergo repairs.

“The fact someone would do this to our ‘Thank You NHS’ bus is appalling.”