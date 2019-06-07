Teen charged after thefts of motorbike and BMW in Aberdeen

A teenager has been charged in connection with vehicle thefts in Aberdeen.

A BMW was stolen in the Bridge of Don area and a Triumph motorbike taken from a property in Ferryhill, both incidents happened in April.

The 17-year-old man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “We would urge all vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are secured overnight, to lock doors and windows to homes and not to leave ignition keys in close proximity to front doors.

“If you hear or see any suspicious activity in your community please call Police Scotland on 101 with details. “