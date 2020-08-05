Teen charged after series of housebreakings in north-east village

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of crimes within the north-east.

The alleged theft by housebreaking occurred in the Haughton Caravan Park and Lang Stracht areas of Alford overnight between August 1 and August 2.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Constable Katy-Jo Reid, of Aberdeen CID, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information for their assistance and would encourage anyone who has any further information to come forward and contact Police Scotland.

“As part of our inquiries you will likely see an increase the number of uniformed and plain clothes police officers in the Alford area and additional patrols will be carried out during the evenings and early mornings to provide the community and businesses with some reassurance.”

Anyone with information in relation to these crimes can contact police on 101 or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 1210 of 2nd August 2020.