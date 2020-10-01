Teen charged after allegedly setting trees on fire in Aberdeen

A teenager has been charged in connection with wilful fire-rasing incidents in Aberdeen.

A number of trees were set on fire in the Hilton area of the city between September 17 and 18.

The youth has been reported to the children’s reporter.

Constable Lewis Maciver, from the Mastrick policing team, said: “We can confirm a 16-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with wilful fire raisings in the Hilton area, which saw a number of trees set on fire between Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18.

“The youth has been reported to the children’s reporter. Thank you to the members of the public that responded to our earlier appeal.”