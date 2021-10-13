Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen accused of £13,000 garage thefts – and also throwing cooker from top-floor flat

By David McPhee
13/10/2021, 11:45 am
Fountainhall Road

Two people have appeared at court after more than £13,000 of goods were stolen in a spate of garage break-ins.

Aidan Chalmers, 21, and a 17-year-old youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – both appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and made no plea before being released on bail.

Both were charged with housebreaking and housebreaking with intent to steal.

The alleged thefts of four specialist mountain bikes and other goods took place in Aberdeen’s Beaconsfield Place and Fountainhall Road over the weekend.

The 17-year-old also denied a raft of other charges, including claims that he pushed a cooker out of a top-floor window.

The charge, from December 19 last year, alleges he broke into the Charles Street flat in Aberdeen with another man to steal a quantity of electrical wiring and plasterboard.

It’s alleged they acted culpably and recklessly by throwing a cooker from the top floor window of the flat, causing it to fall and strike the ground at risk to passers-by.

They’re also accused of causing “excessive” damage to the property.

A further charge, from April 14 this year, alleges that the teenager entered Scotmid on Crown Street and stole a quantity of alcohol before threatening a member of staff with a glass bottle.

He is also accused of stealing a bike with a third man on Riverside Drive in April this year.

Fountainhall Road, Aberdeen.

Pair charged with involvement in £13,400 theft of bikes

Four specialist mountain bikes and other property valued at around £13,400 were stolen during the thefts on Beaconsfield Place and Fountainhall Road between Saturday and Sunday.

Officers said they have recovered some of the stolen property, including the bikes.

Detective Sergeant Erika Griffiths said: “At this time, I’d also like to remind local residents to be extra vigilant with the security of their homes, garages and any outbuildings.”

