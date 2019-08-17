Tee-mendous total raised for north-east charity

More than £500 has been raised for a north-east cancer charity.

Newmachar Golf Club held a children’s golf programme, with proceeds going to Clan Cancer Support, which helps people affected by the disease.

Club captain Gordon Forbes ran the initiative for youngsters, many of whom had parents or grandparents with a cancer diagnosis, which helped them learn golf skills and spend time with other children in similar situations.

He said: “I chose Clan as my charity of the year because of the important work it does to support people facing a very difficult time.

“We have collection boxes across the club and we enjoyed providing a fun and welcoming environment for the children and teenagers who came along to the golf tuition sessions. Golf is an incredible sport as it is a team sport but also calls upon concentration, fitness and is great fun.

“The Captain’s Day was well supported and there were several games which were enjoyed by all.”

It was a Texas Scramble four-player game, which saw 72 players compete for the top prize of a four-ball at St Andrew’s, with the last team winning a round at Codona’s Pirate Island.

Clan Cancer Support children and family support worker Kellie Strachan said: “Gordon is a fantastic ambassador for Clan. The youngsters really enjoyed the golf programme as it took them away from their daily worries and let them have fun and learn a new skill.”