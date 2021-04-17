TEDx Aberdeen: Hosts announced for north-east event

A north-east comedian and a TV presenter have been announced as the hosts of TEDx, a community idea-sharing event, later this year.

TEDx Aberdeen is set to be held in the city on July 31 and will feature a host of speakers from across the region.

It had been in doubt due to Covid-19, but it has now been confirmed – and will be held at the Aberdeen Arts Centre on King Street.

The event will include a series of inspiring talks around its theme of “new ways of seeing old things”, with speakers drawn from communities around the north-east.

Each speaker will share their ideas with the aim of driving change at what organisers describe as a “pivotal time for the local community”.

Organisers have now unveiled the duo who will host the event, with north-east businessman Moray Barber – a member of the comedy group The Flying Pigs – being joined by BBC journalist and presenter Fiona Stalker.

Mr Barber said: “The licence to hold a TEDx event only lasts a finite amount of time and, due to Covid-19, we have had a long period of uncertainty over when, or even if, we could hold the event within the timeframe.

“Since we announced the date of TEDx Aberdeen we have been encouraged by the offers of support and interest in the event which demonstrates the appetite for such an event is strong.

“I am very proud to co-host the TEDx event alongside someone of Fiona’s standing and expertise. Together we will bring a sense of fun, camaraderie and insight to the day – all with the aim of showcasing the insightful and inspiring talks that will take place on the day.

“Our job as hosts is to bring continuity, encourage conversation and deliver a sense of ‘flow’ to the event – the brave and positive souls who are sharing their ideas with the rest of the local community are the main event.”

TEDx Aberdeen organisers are continuing to hunt for speakers who can share their experiences at the event, and applications are open until 5pm on April 30.

They are particularly keen to hear from speakers from various industries with a variety of interests and experiences.