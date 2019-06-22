Teddy hunt’s one to read all about in the north-east

Knitted teddies are to make their way across Aberdeenshire – encouraging families to “go on a bear hunt”.

Inspired by the 30th anniversary of the children’s book by Michael Rosen, Live Life Aberdeenshire has launched an initiative designed to highlight the projects run by the service, as well as get people out and about.

The items were created by the knit and natter groups run in libraries across the region.

More than 200 bears have been created, with six of the toys given to each of the 36 libraries to display and hand out.

It will begin on July 6 and once it finishes at the end of the summer holidays the bears will be donated to the emergency services.

Councillor Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee chairwoman, said: “It’s to encourage children and families to go in and become involved in the library provision across Aberdeenshire.

“They’ll be encouraged to go and submit their findings and there’ll be a small prize at the end.

“It’s about getting families and young people engaged in the library service and all it offers.

“We want to promote everything about Live Life Aberdeenshire as much as we can.”

Cards, which can be marked off when bears are found, can be picked up from any of the libraries in the area.

Completed cards should be given back to library staff, where entrants will receive a small prize and will be entered into a draw.

Councillor Anne Simpson, Aberdeenshire Council’s culture and sport sub-committee vice-chairwoman, added: “The groups that the teddies came from are about conquering loneliness, social isolation and companionship.

“It will also increase the awareness of what the purpose of the teddies is.”