TechnipFMC workforce ‘left in dark’ over future as firm fails to outline split

Concerns were raised last night after a number of north-east workers at a global energy service firm were left in the dark over their future following the company’s announcement of a demerger.

TechnipFMC unveiled plans to split into two separate trading firms on Monday evening.

But many of the staff at its offices in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, were unsure yesterday about which business they would be working for.

It is understood the London, Houston and Paris-headquartered firm employs nearly 1,000 people in Westhill.