Saturday, October 26th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

TechnipFMC confirms 50 jobs at risk in Aberdeen

by Mark Lammey
23/10/2019, 2:27 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Global energy service giant TechnipFMC said today that 50 jobs were under threat at one of its subsidiaries in Aberdeen.

TechnipFMC said that a final decision on the number of redundancies would be made following a consultation with workers at its FMC Kongsberg business in Altens.

Delphine Nayral, public relations director at TechnipFMC, insisted the move was due to market conditions, and not its recently announced restructuring.

In August, the London, Houston and Paris-headquartered firm unveiled its plans to split into two trading firms.

For more on this story visit EnergyVoice.com

Breaking