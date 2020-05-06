TechnipFMC blames ‘volatile’ market as UK jobs expected to follow Norway cull

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC is understood to be following up hundreds of job losses across its sites in Norway with scores of UK redundancies.

It is thought up to 100 jobs between the firm’s UK business units and shared services will be cut as it looks to “reorganise” in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

TechnipFMC said redundancies were “possible” across its UK business, but refused to confirm the number of reductions.

The London-headquartered firm is set to axe up to 700 employees in Norway – affecting both permanent and temporary staff.

It employs nearly 37,000 people worldwide, including more than 1,000 in the Aberdeen area.