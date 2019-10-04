Technical issue forces jet to land at Aberdeen airport

A military aircraft was forced to land at the city’s airport due to a technical issue.

The Hawk T jet from the RAF Leeming base in North Yorkshire was on a routine training mission on Wednesday when it was forced to land at Dyce.

The pilot landed the £18 million aircraft at Aberdeen International Airport at around 11.15am.

It is understood airport authorities were notified that the plane was on its way and preparations were immediately made to facilitate the landing.

An RAF spokesman confirmed details of the incident and said it had happened as a result of a “technical issue” with the jet.

He said: “The RAF can confirm a Hawk T Mk1 operating from RAF Leeming on a routine training sortie, had a technical issue leading to a precautionary landing at Aberdeen airport.

“The aircraft landed safely and the pilot is fine.”