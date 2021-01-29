TechFest to help protect north-east charities against cyber crime

TechFest is to help charities across the north-east better protect themselves against online crime through a virtual event.

The free workshop, Cyber Security Basics for Charities, is being supported by technology and security specialist Converged Communication Solutions.

It will feature a 45-minute interactive presentation and a Q&A opportunity at the end.

The session will be delivered via Zoom and will take place at 11am on Wednesday, February 24.

As organisations have transitioned to remote working and are relying on digital communication more than ever, many employees and volunteers have fallen victim to cyber threats.

Working together, TechFest and Converged aim to bring an entry-level understanding to those at the start of their cyber journey.

Topics covered will include how cybersecurity affects an organisation, why cyber criminals target charities, what the different types of attacks are and how individuals can identify risks.

TechFest and Converged have created a poll for attendees to identify areas of concern in advance so these can be addressed during the event.

Managing director at TechFest, Sarah Chew, said: “As a charity ourselves we can struggle to feel confident in the field of cybersecurity, but by working with Converged Communication we’ve been able to better our knowledge.

“We really want other charities to benefit from this information as unfortunately, charities do not have the same kind of expensive software or IT departments who specialise in this area, to help protect them from such crimes.

“Many people don’t realise the severity of sharing personal data and how easy it is for cybercriminals to use it against you, even when you think you are being cautious – and this goes for your business and personal data.

“This is why we’ve chosen to deliver this event during CyberScotland Week, which aims to make Scotland more cyber aware and resilient.

“The information from Converged is so informative and will really help delegates understand how we can all protect ourselves better and make us think twice about the kind of information we put online.”

CyberScotland Week runs from February 22 to 28.

To register for the event, please use the Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/137769695869