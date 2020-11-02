TechFest: North-east aquarium to host opening event

The murky depths of the Moray Firth will come into sharp focus when the TechFest returns.

This year’s event, which celebrates all things science, technology, engineering and maths, is being held virtually.

It will launch at Macduff Marine Aquarium and will give the audience the chance to virtually submerge themselves in marine science and learn all about this mysterious underwater habitat.

Dive back in with Macduff Marine Aquarium, a live dive show suitable for all ages, will open the 2020 TechFest Goes Digital festival on Thursday 5th November.

A marine master will be on hand to talk about the habitat and the creatures which live there and to answer any questions from viewers watching the underwater activity from the comfort of their own homes

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest, said: “The opening event at Macduff Marine Aquarium is a great example of the kind of content we can expect from this year’s online festival.

“Being able to watch a live dive by experts, without leaving home, is a fantastic opportunity for the public to experience this incredible habitat up close.

“The audience will be able to experience the underwater world while learning all about marine animals and can ask questions to specialists in this field.

“A huge benefit to the digital festival is being able to open up these events to a much wider virtual audience. Typically, this type of event would have limited numbers, but this format means many more people from a wide geographic area can enjoy the experience and learn about life in a marine world.”

The annual festival will be the biggest and most ambitious digital science festival in Scotland this year.

With an exciting and eclectic mix of more than 30 free events taking place over a three-week period until November 25.