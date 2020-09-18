Tech-addicted north-east families wanted for new BBC show

A new TV series is looking for people who are struggling to beat their addictions to their screens.

The show, which will film later this year and be aired on BBC Scotland, is looking for families, couples or students who would find it difficult to give up their devices for a week.

A special guru will be on hand to guide them through the process and help ween them off their bad screen habits.

Bosses at Beezr Studios are hoping to film in the next few months, Covid-19 restrictions permitting, with all crew involved following the guidelines.

For more information, or to sign yourself up, email screengrab@beezr.tv