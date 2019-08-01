Tears as Toni & Guy to close Aberdeen salon after 21 years

Customers have expressed their sadness after Toni & Guy announced they will close their Aberdeen city centre salon today.

The brand, who have been on Union Street for more than two decades, confirmed the news on their Facebook page.

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that as of today Toni&Guy Aberdeen will close for business. We would like to… Posted by Toni&Guy Aberdeen on Thursday, 1 August 2019

The statement said: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that as of today Toni&Guy Aberdeen will close for business.

“We would like to thank all of our clients that have made the journey amazing. We are calling all clients today and will get to you as soon as possible, we apologize for any inconveniences caused.

“The salon telephone line is still open and you can still contact us via whatsapp on our emergency telephone number 07413998285.

“If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to call.”

Customers and other salons in the city have expressed their sadness at the news.

James Dun’s House said: “We are so sorry to hear this. Wishing you and your team lots of luck with the next chapter.”

One customer added: “Such sad news, there are tears.

“Toni & Guy is an institution on Union Street. Such a fun place and people with so much talent and I have so many wonderful memories.”

And another said: “So sad to read this, thoroughly enjoyed my time working in the salon, was a fab team to work with and Max was a great boss to work for.

“Wishing you all the best for the future”

Customers have also praised the salons management and talented staff, with many asking for ways to keep in touch with their stylists.