North-east ‘Brexit’ team’s future to be reviewed

A team of 25 north-east officers have helped to make sure their colleagues get rest days, a new report said.

Police Scotland created a Brexit contingency team – also called the force reserve – in March last year.

It was made up of 275 officers across the country, including 25 who were drafted in from the north-east during at least two periods, each lasting several weeks.

They were deployed to major events such as Old Firm football derbies and environmental street protests so they are trained for problems that may arise from leaving the European Union.

In a new Scottish Police Authority report, Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr highlighted the team’s availability to be drafted into police major events has led to fewer of their colleagues being called up on rest days.

He said: “The positive impact on service delivery and staff wellbeing – through reduced cancelled rest days – the force reserve has been recognised.”

The report said Police Scotland spent £15.1m preparing for Brexit as of January 3 – funded by the UK Government.

Deputy Chief Constable Kerr added: “A review is being undertaken and will consider a range of options going forward. Upon completion of the review an options paper will be presented, for consideration of the Chief Constable Iain Thomas Livingstone, by the end of January.

“Options will include full or part retention or full stand down of force reserve and officers returned to division.

“This decision will be taken against the operational backdrop of a number of significant operational challenges during 2020, including Euro 2020 football matches and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (both in Glasgow).”