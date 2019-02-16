Aberdeen workers teaming up for charity

Aberdeen workers from a casino and bingo company are teaming up to raise money for charity.

Mecca bingo and Grosvenor Casino staff are aiming to reach 10,000 miles of movement to raise money for the Carers Trust.

The miles can be clocked in by doing activities such as walking, running or swimming.

The target has to be reached in five weeks as part of the Miles for Carer’s Smiles campaign.

This campaign marks the five-year partnership with the Carers Trust as well as the charity reaching the milestone of helping 10,000 carers across the UK.

Giles Meyer, Chief Executive of Carers Trust, said: “We’re thrilled we will be reaching the 10,000 milestone this year and even more excited that Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo are aiming to raise funds for us in such an energetic way.”

Anyone can join the campaign to help.