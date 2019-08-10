Volunteers from as far afield as Japan and Ghana praised for helping Aberdeen elderly

A politician has praised the impact of international volunteers at a care home.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson was given a tour of Simeon Care for the Elderly in Bieldside this week, and spent time with management, staff and residents.

Simeon is one of the independent charities that is part of the worldwide Camphill movement, and one of seven Camphill charities in the region.

Speaking after his visit, Mr Thomson said it was clear the volunteer staff, who hail from as far afield as Japan and Ghana, had a “positive and lasting impact” on residents.

He said: “The ethos at the facility is clearly focused on dignity and autonomy for those who have made this community their home.

“I was particularly struck with the efforts of the international volunteer team, who obviously have a positive and lasting impact on many of the residents here.”