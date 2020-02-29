North-east team clubs together to save threatened golf club from closure

A golf club that could have gone out of business has enjoyed a turnaround in fortunes – thanks to a team effort.

The Evening Express reported in October that Newmachar Golf Club’s future was under threat after a driving range refurbishment came in £220,000 over budget.

The club has since held several crisis meetings and made changes to its leadership – and the future is now looking bright.

New chairman Gordon Angus said the club is on a firm footing after members and the management committee rallied round to do their bit.

The club recently held a “cash and curry” night with around 100 guests in attendance.

Improvements to the golf course drainage meant it has closed due to heavy rain just once since September – a big improvement on previous closure rates.

And golfers have shown their commitment to the club by paying their membership fees for the new season – and recruiting new players.

Mr Angus said: “I’m not under any illusion there isn’t a lot of work to do but we’ve brought a positive change in recent months.

“The cash and curry event was a good example. We tried to make it a real family event. There was a room in which the children could watch a movie while the adults socialised in a different room.

“The feedback from that has been positive and we’ve got a similar event coming up we hope will be just as popular.”

Mr Angus thanked the management committee and club supporters for their efforts.

He added: “The club is undoubtedly a lot more strategic and there is a lot more clarity about what we are trying to do.

“We’ve had backing from our bank and have financial support from it for at least three years so things are looking positive. I’m grateful to everyone for their support.”