Whisky workers raise more than £30,000 for MND Scotland in 200-mile cycle

A 20-strong team from Chivas Brothers have raised more than £30,000 after completing a 200-mile bike ride.

The staff set off from the company’s bottling site in Dumbarton and cycled to Strathisla Distillery in Keith in aid of MND Scotland.

The cyclists had to climb more than 10,000ft for the challenge, which topped Chivas Brothers’ £100,000 fundraising milestone for the charity.

Liam Donegan, manufacturing director at Chivas Brothers, said: “It’s brilliant to reflect on the amount raised and the hard work of the team after that mammoth ride.

“We dug deep and pushed through some tough climbs, but I speak for us all in saying we would do it again in support of the incredible MND team.”

Morag McGown, MND Scotland’s corporate partnerships manager, said it was an incredible feat.

“We’ve been blown away by everyone’s commitment and generosity,” she said.

“Without supporters like Chivas Brothers, we simply wouldn’t be able to continue helping families in Scotland when they need us the most.”

MND Scotland is Chivas Brothers’ charity of the year.

The fundraising bike ride was timed to coincide with MND Awareness Day and MND Scotland’s 40th anniversary.

MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves and causes weakness that gets worse over time.

While there is no cure, some treatments are available that can help to reduce the impact it has on a person’s daily life.

Some people live with the condition for many years.

To date, Riluzole is still the only proven treatment for MND.

However, research is ongoing and clinical trials for new drugs are taking place in the UK.

Former Cove Rangers, Peterhead, Elgin and Brechin striker Martin Johnstone was among those in the north-east to sign up for one of the clinical trials.

He has dedicated the three years since his diagnosis to fundraising and raising awareness.