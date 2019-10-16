Team behind north-east animal rescue centre honoured in prestigious awards

The team behind a north-east animal rescue centre have been recognised in the House of Lords.

Keith and Pauline Marley, who run the New Arc, a wildlife and animal rescue centre in Auchnagatt, just outside Ellon were honoured by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

TV presenter Bill Oddie was on hand to present the awards to the recipients.

The Marleys opened their New Arc centre more than 13 years ago, and care for an increasing number of animals.

The couple, assisted by volunteers, travel across the north-east to help out injured animals, before caring for them at New Arc.

Keith travelled with his wife Pauline to London on Monday night.

He said: “It has been absolutely fantastic. This is our first holiday in 14 years.

“We got here on Monday, had an enjoyable evening and then Tuesday has been brilliant.

“We got to see inside the House of Lords and got to meet Bill Oddie, which was great.

“Both of us are over the moon to get the award, but it’s not just for us – it is for all the New Arc volunteers, all our supporters and everyone who has brought an injured animal to us.

“Animal conservation is definitely on the rise and we are making our own facilities better than they have ever been.

“We are hoping to open our new animal hospital in the spring and any financial support we can get would be amazing.

“When it opens, we’re going to give this award pride of place on the reception desk.”

James Sawyer, UK director of IFAW, said: “Pauline and Keith’s commitment to rescuing and rehabilitating so many wild animals is outstanding and they are a great example of animal welfare in action.

“We hope their efforts will inspire the next generation of animal welfare campaigners and carers.

“They are both very deserving winners of IFAW’s Wildlife Rescue Award.”

Ten-year-old springer spaniel Diesel and his handler Gary Carroll, from Torphins, who work with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), were also recognised by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) at the House of Lords.