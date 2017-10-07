Team all set to scale the heights with new Aberdeen eatery

An award-winning restaurant has opened under new management.

Cafe Bombay in Peterculter has been taken over by new Nepalese owners with the team behind the highly successful 8848 restaurant included in the project.

The experienced team, with more than two decades in the industry, has been busy at the North Deeside Road premises over the last week in time for the opening, which took place on Thursday.

Manoj Neupane, director of Cafe Bombay, is happy to have taken over the restaurant along with other business partners.

He said: “This is a very exciting project between a group of people. At the moment we will be keeping the Cafe Bombay name until we receive a licence to sell alcohol in the restaurant. At the moment we are not sure what the name will be.”

Manoj, who is also a co-director at 8848, is excited to bring some of the ideas from there to Cafe Bombay.

The Union Street establishment has picked up a number of awards over the years, including best Indian restaurant in Aberdeen at Aberdeen’s Best Curry Awards earlier this year.

Manoj said: “We have added some exciting Nepalese dishes to the menu.

“Currently, we are serving the same carry-out menu, but the sit-in dinner menu is slightly changed keeping the most popular as before. We will be serving the traditional Nepalese meals, Indo-Chinese fusion dishes, traditional Indian meals and tapas-style starters from the vegetables to the Scottish salmon, scallops and monkfish.

“We will also keep the popular dishes in the menu from the previous management as the restaurant had a very good reputation on the quality of the meals supplied.

“We will be using locally produced lamb, salmon and other ingredients, and will be more than happy to support the local community by serving quality meals at the homely environment at a reasonable cost.”

Manoj is keen to offer the people of Peterculter and the surrounding area a good quality Indian and Nepalese restaurant.

He added: “I thought it was important for us to try and offer people something different,

“I am sure once people hear about the food we do then more and more people will come.”