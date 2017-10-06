Teacher vacancies across Aberdeen fall to 92 as council looks at ‘every possible avenue’ to attract staff

New figures reveal teacher vacancies are down across the city, but 92 posts remain unfilled.

Aberdeen City Council’s latest figures from September show teacher vacancies have reduced to 92 empty positions. In May, the Evening Express revealed vacancies had soared to 136.

The city has been in the midst of a teaching staffing crisis for more than two years, with vacancies fluctuating at around 100 for much of that time.

Of the 92 vacancies, 50 are in the city’s primary schools with spaces for 34 classroom teachers and 16 head teachers.

Meanwhile, there are 42 teaching positions to be filled in secondary schools, including 39 teaching roles and three head teacher vacancies.

Councillor John Wheeler, convener of the education and children’s services committee, said: “The numbers have come down and I believe there’s a pattern of that every year with new teachers coming through the training programme. We have been pleased a number of probationary teachers have decided to stay on and that has resulted in the vacancies we have.”

Cllr Wheeler said the local authority has faced challenges recruiting teachers in the area. He added: “The reduction in teacher training numbers has contributed and that is the case right across Scotland, not just in the North-east. The cost of living has also contributed.

“We’re looking at ways of attracting people, perhaps current council employees, into the profession and working with partners to deliver alternative training packages. We are looking at every possible avenue in a bid to attract more teachers.

“There is still work to be done, but with the various Aberdeen City Council initiatives in place we are optimistic that inroads will continue to be made.”

The Scottish Government supports the University of Aberdeen’s distance learning teacher education programme, which allows council staff to retrain as teachers while staying in work.